Business

Gold is ‘technically overbought’ but ‘actually under-owned,’ strategist says

By Jordan Fleguel

Published

Daniel Ghali, Director of Commodity Strategy at TD Securities, and John Stephenson, Founder of Granite Point Research, join BNN Bloomberg to discuss the outlook for gold amid uncertainty.


















Photos

