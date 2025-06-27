ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Gold prices to grow further against a weak U.S. dollar, diversification of assets: analyst

By Joshua Santos

Published

John Zechner, chairman and founder of J. Zechner Associates, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss his bullish case for gold.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.