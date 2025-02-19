ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Gildan Activewear reports US$132.3M Q4 profit, raises dividend 10 per cent

By The Canadian Press

Published

Gildan Activewear Inc. raised its dividend as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of US$132.3 million.The Gildan logo is seen outside their offices in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.