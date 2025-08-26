ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Gen Z’s growing interest in financial advice and investing fuelled by social media

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Matthew Robertson poses in this handout photo in Greater Madawaska, Ont., on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Stephanie Robertson (Mandatory Credit)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.