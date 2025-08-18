ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Foxconn’s Apple era fades as AI servers drive growth in Taiwan tech sector

By Reuters

Published

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu speaks during a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan. (Johnson Lai / AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.