ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Ford hits the pedal on EV production with US$2 billion overhaul of Kentucky plant

By The Associated Press

Published

Ford CEO Jim Farley speaks at the Louisville Assembly Plant, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.