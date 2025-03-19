ADVERTISEMENT

Business

European Union lays out how Apple must open its tech up to competitors under bloc's digital rules

By The Associated Press

Published

People wait in front of the Apple store in Munich, Germany, on Sept. 25, 2015. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.