ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Europe saw stronger growth at start of year, but Trump’s tariffs have darkened outlook

By The Associated Press

Published

Containers are piled up in a cargo terminal in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, April 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.