ADVERTISEMENT

Business

EU trade negotiator says calls with U.S. officials were ‘good’ after Trump extends tariff deadline

By The Associated Press

Published

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrives for the weekly college of commissioners meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.