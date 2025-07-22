ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Enbridge to invest US$900 million on solar project supporting Meta’s data centres

By The Canadian Press

Published

Enbridge Inc. says it will invest US$900 million on a 600-megawatt solar project that will support Meta Platforms, Inc.'s data centre operations. The Enbridge logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on May 9, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.