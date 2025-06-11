ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Dollarama earns $273.8M Q1 profit, up from $215.8M a year ago, sales up 8.2 per cent

By The Canadian Press

Published

A person cycles past a Dollarama store in Montreal, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.