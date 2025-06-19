ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Descartes Systems Group acquires PackageRoute for about US$2 million

By The Canadian Press

Published

The logo of Descartes Systems Group is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Descartes Systems Group *MANDATORY CREDIT*


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.