ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Demand is the ‘wildcard’ for oil prices as supply increases, expert says

By Jordan Fleguel

Published

Rebecca Babin, Senior Energy Trader at CIBC Private Wealth, joins BNN Bloomberg to dissect OPEC+ discussing potential oil production pause.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.