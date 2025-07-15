ADVERTISEMENT

CRTC to look into improving Canada’s public alerting system in new consultation

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canada's telecommunications regulator is launching a consultation aimed at improving the national public alerting system that is used to warn Canadians about emergency situations such as severe weather and other concerns to public safety. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ian Young


















