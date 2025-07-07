ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Credit fund aims to alleviate decades-long Indigenous housing crisis

By Jordan Fleguel

Published

Tracee Smith, founder and CEO of Keewaywin, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss Canada’s first private credit fund accelerating housing in Indigenous communities.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.