Business

Crash dummies used in car safety tests are still modeled after men despite higher risks for women

By The Associated Press

Published

A THOR-5F female crash test dummy is shown in a drivers seat at Humanetics in Farmington Hills, Mich., Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)


















