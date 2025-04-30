ADVERTISEMENT

Business

CPKC lowers financial forecast amid trade uncertainty, despite Q1 profit increase

By The Canadian Press

Published

Locomotives sit idol at the CPKC railyard in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.