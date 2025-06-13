ADVERTISEMENT

Business

CN Rail warns of ‘catastrophic impacts’ as it seeks anti-flood barrier in Jasper park

Published

Southern Railway of British Columbia (SRY Rail Link) employees survey a section of rail lines that are washed out in numerous places and covered in flood debris after water receded in Abbotsford, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.