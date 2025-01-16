ADVERTISEMENT

Business

CMHC says total housing starts in 2024 up 2% from 2023

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Published

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the total number of housing starts in 2024 rose two per cent compared with 2023, helped by increased starts in Alberta, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces. New homes are constructed in Ottawa on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.