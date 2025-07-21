ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Chinese investors snap up stocks on hopes for an end to price wars and overcapacity

By The Associated Press

Published

New cars wait for shipment in a parking lot partially covered by solar panels at the distribution center of Changan Auto, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on July 6, 2025. (Chinatopix via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.