ADVERTISEMENT

Business

China says its exports to the U.S. fell 35% in May, as trade talks are due to start in London

By The Associated Press

Published

Trucks loaded with container move through a container terminal port in Shanghai, China Monday, June 9, 2025. (Chinatopix Via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.