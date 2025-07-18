ADVERTISEMENT

Business

China pledges to crack down on illicit exports of rare earths, urges U.S. to lift more trade controls

By The Associated Press

Published

Visitors walk in front of a CATL Naxtra battery. It is seen at a CATL booth during the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo at the China International Exhibition Center, in Beijing, China, Friday, July 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.