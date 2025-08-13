ADVERTISEMENT

Canadian farmers reel as China blocks top canola seed market

By Reuters

Published

Canada denies China's canola dumping claims as new tariffs take effect Thursday, prompting concern from farmers. Judy Trinh reports.


















