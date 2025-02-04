ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Canadian Chamber of Commerce says uncertainty and turmoil persist with tariff delay

By The Canadian Press

Published

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce says a decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to delay the implementation of tariffs on Canadian goods headed to the U.S. leaves businesses, workers, and families in the lurch. President Trump listens after signing executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Evan Vucci


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.