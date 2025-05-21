ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Canadian automotive executives call for greater ambition amid Trump threats

By The Canadian Press

Published

An employee works on the production line at the Martinrea auto parts manufacturing plant, in Woodbridge, Ont. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. The site supplies auto parts to both Canadian and U.S. auto plants. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.