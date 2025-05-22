ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Canada’s Champagne says G7 ministers not ‘skating around’ tariff issue

By Reuters

Updated

Published

Canada's Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, centre, speaks with colleagues at the G7 finance ministers meeting in Banff, Alta., Wednesday, May 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.