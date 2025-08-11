ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Bullion markets breath sigh of relief after Trump says gold will not face tariffs

By Reuters

Published

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would not impose tariffs on gold. (AP Photo/Newmont Mining) (UNKNOWN/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.