ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Bulgaria is close to joining the euro currency but faces disinformation and fear

By The Associated Press

Published

A man passes by graffiti sign reading 'No to Euro' in Sofia, Bulgaria, Monday, June 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.