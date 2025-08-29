Business

BRP says Q2 profit rose from last year despite trade war uncertainty

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

BRP Inc. says its latest quarter delivered results that were better than expected in the current macroeconomic context after the company took a wait-and-see approach to consumer behaviour during the ongoing trade war. Signage is seen on the offices of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. (BRP) in Montreal, Monday, March 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.