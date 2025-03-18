ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Breweries and maple syrup producer among Vermont businesses hit by Trump's tariffs on Canada

By The Associated Press

Published

U.S. Sen. Peter Welch, a Democrat from Vermont, left, and Marie-Claude Bibeau, a Canadian member of parliament representing Compton-Stanstead, talk at a roundtable event about the Trump administration's tariffs with U.S. and Canadian business owners, Tuesday, March 18, 2025 in Newport, Vt. (AP Photo/Amanda Swinhart)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.