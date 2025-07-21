ADVERTISEMENT

Business

‘Both absolute and relative’: Economist on Canada’s AAA credit rating

By Joshua Santos

Published

Randall Bartlett, Deputy Chief Economist at Desjardins, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss Canada's economic stance and it's chance at maintaining a AAA credit rating.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.