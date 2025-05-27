ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Bond investors worried about ‘rising long-term’ rates amid higher global deficits: U.S. rates strategist

By Daniel Johnson

Published

Gennadiy Goldberg, head of U.S. rates strategy at TD Securities, shares his analysis of the market as global bonds rally after Japan's move.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.