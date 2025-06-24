ADVERTISEMENT

Business

BlackRock rolls out Texas ETF as Lone Star State draws capital, companies

By Reuters

Published

Flags fly at BlackRock headquarters in New York, on Jan. 13, 2021. (Mark Lennihan / AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.