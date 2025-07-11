ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Bitcoin jumps to record high on institutional investor demand

By Reuters

Published

Physical bitcoins are displayed next to a Bitcoin ATM in Hong Kong, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kin Cheung
Physical bitcoins. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kin Cheung (Kin Cheung/THE CANADIAN PRESS)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.