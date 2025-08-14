ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Birkenstock’s profit beats estimates on strong footwear demand at full price

By Reuters

Published

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange wear Birkenstock sandals during the company's IPO, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.