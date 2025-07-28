ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Birch Hill, Brookfield buying First National Financial in $2.9-billion deal

By The Canadian Press

Published

Stephen Smith, President and CEO of First National Financial Corp. addresses shareholders at the company's annual general meeting in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.