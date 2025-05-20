ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Australian central bank reduces benchmark interest rate to 3.85% in second cut this year

Published

People arrive at the Reserve Bank of Australia in Sydney, Dec. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.