ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Google to buy cybersecurity firm Wiz for US$32 billion, the largest deal in company history

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

The Google headquarters in Mountain View, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.