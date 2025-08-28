Business

Al Sharpton to lead pro-DEI march through Wall Street on anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington

By The Associated Press

Published

Rev. Al Sharpton speaks with reporters after delivering a sermon at Howard University's Cramton Auditorium, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)


















