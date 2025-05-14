ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Air Canada, flight attendant union head to conciliation amid impasse in negotiations

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

The union representing Air Canada flight attendants says it has filed for conciliation with the federal minister of labour after reaching an impasse in contract negotiations with the airline. An Air Canada plane is seen behind a fence at their hangar at Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.