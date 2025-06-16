ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Aimia reaches settlement deal with the Canada Revenue Agency, expects $27M refund

By The Canadian Press

Published

An image from Aimia's Facebook page. Facebook/Aimia Inc.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.