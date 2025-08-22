ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Added tariffs have piled on to an already ‘crushing situation’: Canadian steel producers

By Joshua Santos

Published

Catherine Cobden, President & CEO of the Canadian Steel Producers Association, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the expanded U.S. tariffs on steel goods.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.