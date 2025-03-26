ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Activist Starboard nominates CEO Jeff Smith to Autodesk’s board

By Reuters

Published

A boardroom is seen in an office building in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.