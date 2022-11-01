Are you a homeowner concerned about rising interest rates? We want to hear from you
Following the Bank of Canada’s latest interest rate hike, some homeowners are seeing an immediate impact on their mortgage payments. Those with variable-rate mortgages, for example, will see more of their payment go towards interest, and less towards paying off their actual loan.
Combined with high inflation, some homeowners may be struggling to pay their mortgage. For homeowners who are concerned about rising interest rates, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Are you worried about making your monthly mortgage payments? Are rising interest rates pushing you to consider renting instead? If your mortgage is almost up for renewal, are you shopping around for lower rates?
Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca, and include your name and location. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
