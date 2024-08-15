Are RRSPs worth it? The benefits and pitfalls of the popular retirement savings plan

Former Conservative MP, cabinet minister Chuck Strahl dies
Former Conservative MP and cabinet minister Chuck Strahl has died at the age of 67.
Unsure of the best way to plan for your retirement? Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSPs) are one of the most popular retirement savings plans in Canada.
In fact, according to Statistics Canada, it remains one of the three “pillars” of Canadians’ retirement income systems, with RRSPs accounting for 29 per cent of the share of elderly Canadians’ total income, according to latest available data from 2020.
But while RRSPs have some clear benefits, they also come with pitfalls that can affect your long-term financial health.
Below, I’ll briefly explain how RRSPs work and outline some of the drawbacks of using an RRSP as your sole retirement plan. Then, I’ll share some viable alternatives to help you better prepare for retirement!
The RRSP was introduced by the government in 1957 to bridge the gap between everyday workers and those who already enjoyed the tax benefits of registered retirement pension plans.
Canadian workers in all lines of work could open an RRSP with a bank and start saving for their retirement, taking advantage of tax-deductible contributions and tax-deferred growth -- even if they didn’t work for an employer with a pension plan.
The introduction of the RRSP also offered tax deductions to businesses willing to match a percentage of their employees’ contributions, resulting in a win-win for both parties.
Here are the basics of how an RRSP works:
At inception, the RRSP was likely the best solution for retirement savings as there were very few alternatives. Comparing it to the other options available to Canadians today, though, there are some disadvantages.
While contributions to an RRSP are tax-deductible, and investments grow tax-deferred, the withdrawals during retirement are fully taxable.
This means that if you have a high income in retirement, you could end up paying a large portion of it to taxes.
One of the significant disadvantages of RRSPs is the penalty for early withdrawals. If you withdraw funds before retirement, you will need to pay a withholding tax on the amount you take out. You’ll also permanently lose the contribution room in the future.
This restricts access to your savings in case of financial emergencies. This is also why I recommend creating an emergency savings account, so you have immediate access to your money when life throws you a curveball.
Withdrawals from an RRSP during retirement can affect your eligibility for government benefits such as Old Age Security (OAS) and the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS).
The additional income from RRSP withdrawals can reduce the amount of these benefits you receive, impacting your overall retirement income.
I’m not here to tell you that RRSPs are all bad. In most cases, they are still a great retirement tool to take advantage of, especially if you work for an employer that matches some of your contributions, as it’s basically free money.
However, there are a few alternatives to consider using in addition to an RRSP to help you save for retirement.
The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is easily one of the best savings and investment vehicles available. These accounts can be used to hold investments like stocks, bonds, ETFs, and more.
The best part is that any growth in these accounts is 100 per cent tax-free, and you can withdraw profits without paying taxes. This isn’t the case with an RRSP.
The First Home Savings Account (FHSA) can be a valuable retirement savings tool, especially if you decide not to buy a home. Like an RRSP, contributions are tax-deductible, and the funds grow tax-free.
If you don't use the FHSA for a home purchase in 15 years, you can transfer the funds to an RRSP or RRIF without affecting your existing RRSP contribution room, which allows you to maximize your retirement savings with additional tax-advantaged space.
The FHSA is a very new account, but the flexibility it provides makes it a very interesting option for financial planning.
Certain types of permanent life insurance, such as whole life or universal life, include a savings component that grows over time. This cash value can be accessed through loans or withdrawals, potentially offering a source of retirement income.
While these policies are more complex and typically more expensive than term life insurance, they provide both a death benefit and a tax-advantaged savings component. However, these products are complex and come with higher fees, so they should be considered carefully, often as part of a broader estate planning strategy.
If you aren’t sure about which to contribute first, consider starting by maximizing your TFSA contributions and then put any other extra funds into an RRSP. This will help diversify your retirement funds, and TFSA withdrawals won’t affect your future government benefits like OAS or GIS, making it a more flexible option than the RRSP.
Keep on reading for some great tips on how to get the most out of your TFSA.
Christopher Liew is a CFA Charterholder and former financial advisor. He writes personal finance tips for thousands of daily Canadian readers on Blueprint Financial.
Do you have a question, tip or story idea about personal finance? Please email us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
A teenager on a field trip to see a Detroit court ended up in jail clothes and handcuffs because a judge said he didn't like her attitude.
Gena Rowlands, the acclaimed American actress, three-time Emmy winner and dual Oscar nominee for her vivid portrayals of strong, troubled women in the crime drama 'Gloria' and ;A Woman Under the Influence,' has died at the age of 94.
With the World Health Organization warning about a surge in infections worldwide, here is what you need to know about COVID-19 test kits, including where you can find them and whether you can used expired ones.
Saskatchewan is getting $16 million from the federal government to process a rare element.
WestJet says it will be issuing flight cancellations 'for the foreseeable future' after planes were damaged by a Calgary hailstorm last week, upending travel plans for thousands of passengers.
Two French military jets collided in mid-air over the country's east on Wednesday, killing two military personnel and leaving a sole survivor, French officials said.
Independent New Brunswick MLA Dominic Cardy officially launched a new centrist federal political party, aiming to win the support of disillusioned Liberal and Conservative voters.
The president of CUPE Ontario is under fire from some of the union's Jewish members for reposting a social media post on Facebook.
Firefighters working alongside a 19-year-old woman who was killed when a burning tree fell on her last summer had expressed grave concerns about the large cedar before it fell.
A 15-year-old Winnipeg boy is doing well after undergoing surgery to repair injuries he sustained in an alleged beating and machete attack.
After years of the mpox virus' spread throughout the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared it a public health emergency of international concern.
The Calgary Humane Society is investigating after a dead kitten was found in the southwest community of Kingsland.
A northern Manitoba community has been forced to evacuate due to the threat of a wildfire.
The Democratic National Committee holds its convention next week to celebrate the nomination of Kamala Harris as the party's presidential candidate in Chicago, starting Aug. 19.
North Korea is to reopen limited international tourism by the end of 2024, nearly five years after it completely sealed the country’s borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two tour companies with connections to the isolated country have announced.
The Duke and Suchess of Sussex will arrive in Colombia on Thursday at the invitation of Vice-President Francia Marquez, where they will take part in several events, including a forum against cyberbullying.
The Vatican on Wednesday expelled the founder of an influential Peruvian religious movement, the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae, after more than a decade of downplaying allegations of sexual and psychological abuse and financial corruption.
The Liberal government is refusing to say if it approved a bonus for the head of the Canadian Broadcasting Corp., as Opposition Conservatives demand answers and New Democrats call for a ban on bonuses.
Canada's international trade minister is criticizing the U.S. Department of Commerce for nearly doubling duties on softwood lumber, saying the move is unfair and unwarranted.
The B.C. Supreme Court has certified a class-action lawsuit against global agriculture firm Syngenta over claims that its herbicide products cause Parkinson's disease.
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says the risk of contracting mpox in the province remains low, with seven cases reported in 2024.
A retired University of Lethbridge professor is being recognized by having a newly-discovered aquatic parasite named after him.
Quotes from Wyoming's governor and a local prosecutor were the first things that seemed slightly off to Powell Tribune reporter CJ Baker.
NASA said Wednesday it's still deciding whether to keep two astronauts at the International Space Station until early next year and send their troubled Boeing capsule back empty.
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have been friends for decades and have worked together often, but their lives are not the same, according to Damon.
'Alien: Romulus' is a back-to-basics movie that owes a debt to the first two films in the franchise.
Rogers Communications says Edward Rogers is becoming the company's executive chair effective immediately.
Two B.C. landlords whose costs have skyrocketed – due to their variable-rate mortgage – have been allowed to impose huge rent hikes on their tenants to offset their financial losses.
A B.C. man who backed out on a deal to buy a house after he realized online photos of it were edited and virtually staged has been ordered to pay a penalty for rescinding the contract.
Wally Amos, the charismatic founder of Famous Amos cookies, has died at age 88, according to reports.
Just two months after the couple was married in 1963, Glenn Gregory lost his wedding ring, and the couple was never able to find it. Now 61 years later, and just months after Glenn passed, his wife Barbara found the ring.
If you suffer from allergies, frequent itchiness, rashes, sneezing and a stuffy nose can be the bane of your existence. But there's hope for allergy sufferers beyond antihistamines, says a pediatric allergist.
At a quick glance, Guardian Caps are an oversized padded protective covering for football helmets that give players a much different appearance, compared to the look of traditional helmets.
The France captain pulled on the famous white jersey of the Spanish champions for the first time in a competitive match and marked the occasion with the second goal in a 2-0 win over Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.
Next time the Toronto Maple Leafs play a hockey game, star centre Auston Matthews will have a 'C' on his jersey. Matthews, 26, was named the team's new captain in a press conference on Wednesday. He takes over from John Tavares, who had held the captaincy since 2019.
Mazda is warning approximately 71,000 vehicle owners in Canada who have not yet repaired their cars following seven past safety recalls to urgently have them serviced.
U.S. highway safety regulators have closed an investigation into complaints that suspension parts can fail on nearly 75,000 Tesla vehicles, and they won't seek a recall.
The Toronto District School Board this week revealed the three graduating Grade 12 students who scored the top averages across all public high schools in the city for the 2023-2024 academic year.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
An Ottawa woman has been reunited with her dog after he was stolen nearly a year ago.
Hollywood legend Mark Hamill stopped by a Winnipeg recording studio to do some voice acting work while in the city.
Nathalie Meijer will never forget that night she was leaving a boring college party and happened to meet Juan Lucio, who was doing the same.
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
After posting about a recent trip to Jasper, Alta., actor Bryan Cranston heaped more praise on some of Alberta’s other majestic mountain destinations.
Owners and customers of Milano Pizzeria on St. Laurent Blvd. were shocked Sunday morning to find the restaurant had been vandalized.
For his new novel, The Seminarian, Hart Hanson started with a character rather than an incident.
Vancouver city hall is at the centre of political infighting – again. This time, over text messages between current and former ABC party members and a non-profit organization.
For the first time in nearly two years, quarterback Nathan Rourke took to the field at the BC Lions training facility in Surrey, settling in under centre with the first team offence.
Newer vehicles come with a slew of standard safety features that make driving feel safer for teenagers getting behind the wheel.
Premier Doug Ford’s joke about sending patients waiting for an MRI or a CT scan to a newly opened animal hospital is garnering criticism from opposition MPPs at Queen’s Park.
The head of the CNE is expressing concern that the city's plans for Exhibition Place could shrink the space available for the annual fair to a size that would put its revenue in jeopardy.
Three people were rushed to hospital in critical condition following a stabbing incident involving multiple scenes in southwest Calgary on Wednesday evening.
Calgary is set to start cracking down on excessive vehicle noise but it's first determining exactly where the problem spots are.
When the Calgary Stampeders step onto the field at McMahon Stadium on Thursday night to face the Ottawa Redblacks, they’ll have something to prove.
A pilot project to provide teams of social workers who can respond to mental health and substance use crises begins operating today.
Ottawa residents will enjoy a sunny, hot and humid final two days of the work week, but heavy rain is threatening to rainout weekend plans in the capital.
The municipality of Casselman, Ont. is struggling to replace three doctors who recently left a local clinic. Officials say the community cannot access grants other rural areas have to attract medical professionals.
In his forty-one years as a volunteer firefighter, Neil Swail had never had to perform a water rescue on land. That changed on Friday when torrential rains poured over Southern Quebec. Swail, the Director of Public Security for the town of Harrington, located northwest of Montreal, said that they received a call about a couple trapped in a vehicle on White Road.
A cyclist, 70, was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Montreal on Wednesday afternoon.
Montreal police are investigating a string of crimes that have hit the City of Kirkland in recent weeks. The crimes occurred on the same section of the typically quiet Beaubois street, and the motive remains unclear.
Thick wildfire smoke blew into the Edmonton region early Wednesday morning and the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) readings jumped to the 10+ range.
The Jasper re-entry on Friday will now be for residents only, officials announced Wednesday.
If you thought this year's 8.9-per-cent property tax increase was steep, wait until you see the numbers Edmonton city council and administration are batting around for 2025.
The mother of a boy who died during flash flooding in Nova Scotia is suing the province for negligence, in the latest instance of a citizen trying to hold government accountable for alleged failures during a climate disaster.
The Prince Edward Island RCMP says the province’s 911 system is “experiencing technical difficulties” Thursday morning.
The Angus L. Macdonald Bridge in Halifax will be closed to all vehicles this weekend due to multiple maintenance projects.
There are growing calls for more to be done with retail theft as 10 7-Eleven stores could close.
An increase to the City of Regina's debt limit is intended to allow for a new aquatic facility, which will replace the current Lawson Aquatic Centre.
A group of Moose Jaw seniors say a cockroach infestation has become worse in their government housing building.
Residents of the Rural Municipality of Griffin and surrounding area voiced their concerns about a proposed wind project in southern Sask. at a council meeting Tuesday evening.
An arrest has been made in the random attack and attempted abduction of Wellesley, Ont. woman.
A cyclist was airlifted to hospital Wednesday evening after they were struck by a vehicle in Kitchener.
Crime rates in Waterloo Region continue to be among the highest in Ontario, while the clearing of criminal cases is among the lowest.
A Saskatchewan man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife is appealing for a new trial with a judge and jury.
There appears to be a turf war happening across Saskatoon with more people opting for artificial turf over traditional grass. One local company is seeing a significant increase in demand for this synthetic alternative.
The Timmins Police Service’s forensics team has collected evidence from a shooting incident at a multi-unit dwelling at the corner of Wende Avenue and Rae Street South.
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Farmers' Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
Two new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by early evening on Wednesday.
Get your weekend in early if you can – although we don’t condone hooky, the weather today looks to be the best that the skies have to offer for the next several days.
A vigil was held Wednesday evening at Northbrae Public School for a little girl who was tragically found last week in the Thames River. Anna Bielli's body was found on August 4 near Western University, following a three day search after she was swept away in the fast-moving waters.
Taxpayers will be picking up the tab to install desperately needed boilers after a sudden decision to shut down part of London’s district heating and cooling system.
The 25-year-old man accused of killing his longtime friend and dumping his body made a court appearance Wednesday in Barrie.
Suspended driver nabbed with opioids and cannabis on-board.
A controversially approved multi-purpose field in Barrie is up in the air, with a new report bringing multiple new options for the city to consider.
The Windsor Diving Club is making waves as one member has made a big achievement.
A 39-year-old woman has been arrested following a downtown robbery investigation.
Howard Avenue will be closed to traffic, beginning Monday, Aug. 19.
The B.C. Supreme Court has certified a class-action lawsuit against global agriculture firm Syngenta over claims that its herbicide products cause Parkinson's disease.
A 33-year-old man has been charged with mischief and assault with a weapon after a bizarre incident on Vancouver Island earlier this month.
Firefighters working alongside a 19-year-old woman who was killed when a burning tree fell on her last summer had expressed grave concerns about the large cedar before it fell.
Thieves in B.C.'s Okanagan recently made off with an enclosed trailer containing a classic muscle car, local police say.
A former leadership rival to BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is joining John Rustad's British Columbia Conservatives to run in Kelowna in the fall election.
Animal protection officers have seized 32 Pomeranian dogs and puppies from an "irresponsible breeder" in Vernon, the BC SPCA announced Tuesday.
The grandparent scam is making the rounds again in southern Alberta.
A couple from Drumheller says they discovered they won the lottery while preparing to go golfing.
Municipalities in northern Ontario are being asked to support an effort to increase the north's share of skilled immigration to 3,000 people a year.
Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit has cleared police in Thunder Bay in a case in which a woman going through a psychotic episode suffered from serious self-inflicted wounds.
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
