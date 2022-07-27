AR-15 style guns have brought in over US$1 billion in 10 years
AR-15 style guns have brought in over US$1 billion in 10 years
Gun manufacturers have made more than US$1 billion from selling AR-15-style guns over the past decade, and for two companies those revenues have tripled over the past three years, according to a House investigation unveiled Wednesday.
Those profits have come as the weapons have been used in mass shootings that have horrified the nation, including one that left 10 people dead at a grocery store in Buffalo and another where 19 children were shot to death in Uvalde, Texas.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Those guns are often marketed to young men as a way to prove their masculinity, the Committee on Oversight and Reform said. Some ads mimic popular first-person shooter video games, while others claim the weapons will put buyers "at the top of the testosterone food chain."
Those sales tactics are "deeply disturbing, exploitative and reckless," said Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York. "In short, the gun industry is profiting off the blood of innocent Americans."
The committee she chairs focused its investigation on five major gunmakers, and found they took in a combined total of more than US$1 billion in revenue over the past 10 years from the sale of AR-15-style firearms, which mimic the look of military-style weapons. The revenue numbers were released ahead of a committee hearing examining the marketing and sales of the firearms that have gained notoriety because of their use in the mass killings.
Two of those companies tripled their revenue from the weapons over the past three years, the committee found. Daniel Defense, the company that made the gun used in Uvalde, raised its revenue from $40 million in 2019 to more than $120 million last year. The company sells weapons like the one used in that shooting on credit and advertises that financing can be approved "in seconds."
Sturm, Ruger & Co.'s gross earnings, meanwhile, have gone from $39 million to over $103 million since 2019, and Smith and Wesson reported that its revenues from all long guns doubled from 2019 to 2021.
Those increases are against a backdrop of a record-setting overall increase in gun sales that began around the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gun manufacturers, the committee said, don't gather or analyze safety data related to firearms.
The hearing comes amid a push by House Democrats to get legislation passed that would ban certain semi-automatic weapons. It's the lawmakers' most far-reaching response yet to this summer's mass shootings.
It also comes a time when such violence appears to be on the rise.
There have been 15 mass killings this year, according to the Associated Press/USA TODAY/Northeastern University Mass Killing Database. According to that research, those incidents have left 86 dead and 63 injured. Guns were used in all of them. Mass killings are defined as incidents where at least four people were killed.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Rising food, rent costs eat into young professionals' disposable income
Groceries are putting a big strain on Canadian young professionals' pocketbooks, especially those who are out of the nest and paying rent.
Canadian class-action settlements you could submit a claim for
Canadians and businesses can submit claims after several class-action lawsuits were settled within the past year.
Missed a mortgage payment? Here are next steps you should take
Amid a series of interest rate hikes recently implemented by the Bank of Canada, some homeowners may be concerned about keeping up with their mortgage payments. For those who are worried about being able to afford their home, experts say there are a number of tools available to help, including mortgage deferrals and debt restructuring.
Advocates say Canadians struggling with rising food costs need help from government
With the cost of living rising at the fastest pace in decades, Canadians struggling to put food on the table are turning to community organizations for help.
How much money does it take to raise a child in Canada?
With inflation skyrocketing in Canada, many couples planning to have children may be wondering if they can still afford to. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares his advice on what to consider when determining whether or not you can afford to raise a child in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
You need an income of over $220K to buy a home in Toronto, Vancouver, new data shows
You'll need to be making more than $220,000 to buy a home in Toronto and Vancouver with a 20 per cent down payment, according to new data from Ratehub.ca.
What you can get for the average price of rent in your city
Three-quarters of Canada's major cities saw an increase in average rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment month-over-month in July, according to one rental platform. With prices in Canada steadily increasing, CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of apartments currently available for rent across the country.
Canada reaching 'end of the food inflation tunnel': expert
While the rising cost of food continues to outpace the overall rate of inflation, one Canadian expert says the industry may have already reached its peak.