April jobless rate drops to another new low as economy adds 15K jobs: StatCan

OTTAWA -

Statistics Canada says the jobless rate fell in April to another record low as employment was little changed for the month with a gain of 15,300 jobs.

The unemployment rate came in at 5.2 per cent for April compared with the previous record low of 5.3 per cent set in March.

The drop in the rate came as the number of jobs in professional, scientific and technical services rose by 15,000 in April and the public administration category gained 17,000.

The number of people working in retail trade fell by 22,000 in April and those working in construction dropped by 21,000.

Statistics Canada says a number of signs point to an increasingly tight labour market in recent months including a drop in the number of part-time workers that would prefer full-time work.

The involuntary part-time employment rate fell to its lowest level on record at 15.7 per cent in April.

Here's a quick look at Canada's April employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 5.2 per cent (5.3)

Employment rate: 61.9 per cent (61.9)

Participation rate: 65.3 per cent (65.4)

Number unemployed: 1,085,800 (1,100,200)

Number working: 19,600,500 (19,585,200)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 10.1 per cent (9.8)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.5 per cent (4.4)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.5 per cent (4.8)

Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Newfoundland and Labrador 10.8 per cent (12.9)

Prince Edward Island 8.1 per cent (8.1)

Nova Scotia 6.0 per cent (6.5)

New Brunswick 7.0 per cent (7.7)

Quebec 3.9 per cent (4.1)

Ontario 5.4 per cent (5.3)

Manitoba 5.0 per cent (5.3)

Saskatchewan 5.5 per cent (5.0)

Alberta 5.9 per cent (6.5)

British Columbia 5.4 per cent (5.1)

Statistics Canada also released seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average unemployment rates for major cities. It cautions, however, that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples. Here are the jobless rates last month by city (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

St. John's, N.L. 6.9 per cent (7.4)

Halifax 4.9 per cent (5.4)

Moncton, N.B. 5.0 per cent (5.7)

Saint John, N.B. 7.1 per cent (7.4)

Saguenay, Que. 4.0 per cent (4.5)

Quebec City 2.5 per cent (2.7)

Sherbrooke, Que. 2.9 per cent (2.6)

Trois-Rivieres, Que. 3.4 per cent (3.9)

Montreal 4.8 per cent (5.1)

Gatineau, Que. 2.6 per cent (3.8)

Ottawa 5.2 per cent (5.3)

Kingston, Ont. 6.2 per cent (5.9)

Peterborough, Ont. 3.9 per cent (3.8)

Oshawa, Ont. 4.9 per cent (5.4)

Toronto 6.3 per cent (7.2)

Hamilton, Ont. 5.2 per cent (5.3)

St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont. 5.2 per cent (6.2)

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ont. 5.6 per cent (5.4)

Brantford, Ont. 4.8 per cent (5.1)

Guelph, Ont. 5.1 per cent (4.8)

London, Ont. 4.8 per cent (5.3)

Windsor, Ont. 6.4 per cent (8.3)

Barrie, Ont. 7.1 per cent (7.6)

Greater Sudbury, Ont. 3.5 per cent (4.0)

Thunder Bay, Ont. 4.0 per cent (4.9)

Winnipeg 5.3 per cent (5.1)

Regina 6.0 per cent (5.2)

Saskatoon 4.4 per cent (4.6)

Calgary 7.2 per cent (7.7)

Edmonton 6.9 per cent (7.1)

Kelowna, B.C. 5.3 per cent (6.7)

Abbotsford-Mission, B.C. 4.5 per cent (3.9)

Vancouver 5.4 per cent (5.4)

Victoria 4.4 per cent (4.1)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2022