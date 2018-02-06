Apple mulls refunds for iPhone users hit by battery slowdowns
An Apple iPhone 6s Plus smartphone is displayed at the Apple store at The Grove in Los Angeles, on Friday, Sept. 25, 2015. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, February 6, 2018 2:42PM EST
SAN FRANCISCO - Apple may issue refunds to customers who paid full price to replace the batteries on older iPhones before the company offered a $50 discount as part of its apology for secretly slowing down the devices.
No details about the potential rebate were included in a five-page letter sent to Sen. John Thune, a South Dakota Republican who demanded last month that Apple provide more details about the iPhone slowdown.
Thune released Apple's Feb. 2 response on Tuesday. He said Apple would follow up with additional information about the rebates at a future date.
Apple has been replacing batteries on older iPhones for $29 since late December, down from the usual $79. The offer is good through this year. A new battery is supposed to prevent older iPhones from bogging down.
