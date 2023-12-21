Apple loses latest bid to thwart patent dispute threatening to stop U.S. sales of two watch models
Apple has been rebuffed in its latest attempt to untangle a patent dispute that is pushing the company into suspending sales of two popular Apple Watch models as the holiday shopping season wraps up.
The International Trade Commission rejected Apple's bid to get around a late October order revolving around the technology used in the Blood Oxygen measurement feature on the Series 9 and Ultra 2 versions of its internet-connected watch.
The dispute stems from a patent infringement claim filed in 2021 by medical technology company Masimo, culminating in a U.S. ban on Apple using the technology that makes the Blood Oxygen feature work on those two watches
The decision issued Wednesday means Apple will follow through on its plan to stop selling two watch models in the U.S. to comply with the ITC ruling unless the Biden administration overturns it by Christmas.
Online sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 are scheduled to stop at 3 p.m. EST Thursday and the devices will be pulled from store shelves Sunday. The less sophisticated Apple Watch will remain available in the U.S. after Christmas Eve. Previously purchased Apple Watches equipped with the Blood Oxygen aren't affected by the ITC order.
Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives estimates Apple's holiday-season sales will be reduced by $300 million and $400 million if the patent dispute results in the two watch models being pulled from the U.S. market during the final week of the year.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion The worst retirement planning mistakes you should avoid, according to an expert
In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew highlights some of the worst -- and most common -- retirement planning mistakes to avoid, so that your retirement is as financially secure and comfortable as possible (Getty Images)
Beware costs and logistics of at-home chargers before buying an electric car
It's a simple yet important routine for so many Canadians - plugging in their cellphones and smartwatches before bed to ensure they're fully charged in the morning. Increasingly, there's another item to add to the list: the car.
Statistics Canada says household debt-to-income ratio lower in Q3, service costs up
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to their income edged lower in the third quarter, but the cost of servicing that debt relative to income climbed higher.
Retailers facing pricing pressure may have to pass increases to shoppers: Dollarama
If domestic manufacturers and suppliers keep pushing their prices up on food and several household goods, Dollarama Inc.'s chief executive says retailers will have no choice but to pass the increases on to customers.
Here's how much more your Christmas dinner will cost this year
Celebrating with your family this December could come with increased expenses as data shows many traditional holiday foods are going up in price.
Grocer profits set to exceed record in 2023, expert says, ahead of committee meeting
Profits in the Canadian grocery sector will likely exceed $6 billion in 2023, setting a new record as they rise eight per cent from last year, according to the Centre for Future Work. New research by the progressive research institute found that food retailers are now earning more than twice as much profit as they did pre-pandemic.
Canadians increasingly turning to charities to meet essential needs, but cost of living also hitting donations
Every Giving Tuesday, many Canadians generously dig into their wallets to donate to charities, but as the cost of living climbs, research suggests many Canadians are also in need of help.
Here's how much more it's expected to cost to feed a family of 4 in Canada next year
A new report by more than 30 researchers is estimating how much food will cost in 2024 and how much money it will take to feed families.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 15 dead, 30 injured in a mass shooting in downtown Prague
An armed man opened fire in a university building in downtown Prague, killing 15 people and sowing widespread panic with one of the Czech Republic's worst mass shootings of its kind, police and the city's rescue service said.
Honda recalling more than 2.5 million cars in U.S. due to fuel pump defect
Honda Motor's American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
What we know so far about the new COVID variant, including symptoms
As respiratory virus season kicks off in North America, a heavily mutated COVID-19 variant is expected to keep spreading throughout the holidays, but experts say the risk to public health remains “low.”
Montreal real estate broker and model breaks Guinness record for underwater photo shoot
Montreal real estate broker, model and mother Kim Bruneau broke the Guinness record for deepest underwater model photoshoot after posing on a submerged oil tanker in the Bahamas.
Measures for Canadians with families trapped in Gaza expected to be announced today
The National Council of Canadian Muslims says Immigration Minister Marc Miller is expected to make an announcement today about special measures for Canadians with family members trapped in the besieged Gaza Strip.
Israel's Gaza campaign puts its own long-term safety at risk, Trudeau says
Israel's close friends are worried its military campaign in the Gaza Strip is putting at risk the country's long-term safety, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview that aired on Thursday.
Oklahoma judge rules a man who wrongfully spent nearly 50 years in prison for murder is innocent
An Oklahoma judge has exonerated a man who spent nearly 50 years in prison for murder, the longest serving inmate to be declared innocent of a crime.
B.C. woman fired after 'strongly worded' email wins $81K for wrongful termination
A B.C. woman who was fired over one "strongly worded" email has been awarded $81,100 in compensation for wrongful dismissal, according to a supreme court decision.
Man convicted in Amanda Todd's cyberbullying case sentenced to 6 years
A Dutch man, who was convicted in British Columbia of charges including extortion and harassment related to a Canadian teenager who took her own life after he blackmailed her online, had his sentence cut Thursday by an Amsterdam court from 13 years to six.
Canada
-
Canada faces green Christmas as El Nino follows warm summer, head climatologist says
Canada's chief climatologist says if you don't already have it, the song is the only white Christmas you're likely to get.
-
Only days left to apply to sponsor a parent, grandparent for permanent residency
Did you submit an interest form in 2020 to try and sponsor a parent or grandparent for permanent residency? It might be time to check your email, as the application deadline for this year is just two days away.
-
Man convicted in Amanda Todd's cyberbullying case sentenced to 6 years
A Dutch man, who was convicted in British Columbia of charges including extortion and harassment related to a Canadian teenager who took her own life after he blackmailed her online, had his sentence cut Thursday by an Amsterdam court from 13 years to six.
-
Measures for Canadians with families trapped in Gaza expected to be announced today
The National Council of Canadian Muslims says Immigration Minister Marc Miller is expected to make an announcement today about special measures for Canadians with family members trapped in the besieged Gaza Strip.
-
'Very different Christmas' for those affected by B.C. wildfires this season
British Columbia's 2023 wildfires were a life-changing disaster for many, and their impact has echoed into the holiday season.
-
'We won it all!': Quebec family wins $50 million jackpot
Christmas will be a little bit brighter for one Quebec family this year after winning a $50 million jackpot.
World
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 15 dead, 30 injured in a mass shooting in downtown Prague
An armed man opened fire in a university building in downtown Prague, killing 15 people and sowing widespread panic with one of the Czech Republic's worst mass shootings of its kind, police and the city's rescue service said.
-
Oklahoma judge rules a man who wrongfully spent nearly 50 years in prison for murder is innocent
An Oklahoma judge has exonerated a man who spent nearly 50 years in prison for murder, the longest serving inmate to be declared innocent of a crime.
-
North Korea's Kim again threatens use of nukes as he praises troops for long-range missile launch
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country has a policy of not hesitating to launch a nuclear strike on its rivals if provoked, as he praised troops involved in its recent intercontinental ballistic missile test, state media reported Thursday.
-
A passenger hid bullets in a baby diaper at New York's LaGuardia Airport. TSA officers caught him
Security officers found 17 bullets concealed inside a disposable baby diaper Wednesday at New York's LaGuardia Airport, the Transportation Security Administration said.
-
Man convicted in Amanda Todd's cyberbullying case sentenced to 6 years
A Dutch man, who was convicted in British Columbia of charges including extortion and harassment related to a Canadian teenager who took her own life after he blackmailed her online, had his sentence cut Thursday by an Amsterdam court from 13 years to six.
-
China has started erecting temporary housing units after an earthquake destroyed 14,000 homes
Hundreds of temporary one-room housing units were being set up Thursday in northwest China for survivors of an earthquake that destroyed more than 14,000 homes and killed at least 135 people, according to state media reports.
Politics
-
Toronto to receive $471 million in federal housing funding
The federal government says it will give Toronto nearly half a billion dollars in housing funding.
-
Measures for Canadians with families trapped in Gaza expected to be announced today
The National Council of Canadian Muslims says Immigration Minister Marc Miller is expected to make an announcement today about special measures for Canadians with family members trapped in the besieged Gaza Strip.
-
Israel's Gaza campaign puts its own long-term safety at risk, Trudeau says
Israel's close friends are worried its military campaign in the Gaza Strip is putting at risk the country's long-term safety, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview that aired on Thursday.
Health
-
Mental health indicators improve from pandemic lows, but depression and anxiety symptoms remain
Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, new national data show that while some mental health impacts have begun to subside, some groups face disproportionate challenges, with more than one in three young adults, Indigenous and LGBTQ2S+ people experiencing symptoms of a mental disorder in 2023.
-
WHO says JN.1 COVID strain, a 'variant of interest,' poses low risk
The World Health Organization on Tuesday classified the JN.1 coronavirus strain as a "variant of interest" but said it did not pose much threat to public health.
-
Here's what you need to know about the deadly salmonella outbreak in the U.S. and Canada tied to cantaloupes
Hundreds of people in the U.S. and Canada have been sickened and at least 10 people have died in a growing outbreak of salmonella poisoning linked to contaminated whole and pre-cut cantaloupe. Here's what we know about this outbreak.
Sci-Tech
-
Cracking the code: Messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
-
International astronaut will be invited on future NASA moon landing
An international astronaut will join U.S. astronauts on the moon by decade's end under an agreement announced Wednesday by NASA and the White House.
-
Study shows AI image-generators being trained on explicit photos of children
Hidden inside the foundation of popular artificial intelligence image-generators are thousands of images of child sexual abuse, according to a new report that urges companies to take action to address a harmful flaw in the technology they built.
Entertainment
-
Emmanuel Macron accused of siding with Gerard Depardieu as actor faces sexual misconduct allegations
Women's rights activists criticized French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday for appearing to take sides with actor Gerard Depardieu by saying the film star who is facing sexual misconduct allegations 'makes France proud.'
-
American rapper Dave East pepper-sprayed by Montreal police outside his concert
Montreal police are defending the actions of officers who pepper-sprayed American rapper Dave East and some of his fans outside his concert Tuesday night.
-
Guess Who members seek to dismiss lawsuit from Cummings and Bachman
A lawsuit filed by Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings against two of their former bandmates in the Guess Who is being called "a complete farce" by the musicians who are seeking to see it dismissed.