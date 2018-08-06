Apple iPhone chip supplier says virus will delay shipments
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, announces features of the new iPhone X at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, August 6, 2018 6:47AM EDT
A company that makes semiconductors for Apple iPhones says it is recovering from a virus outbreak but expects the incident to delay shipments and raise costs.
Taiwan Semiconductor Co. Ltd. said 80 per cent of the fabrication tools affected by Friday's virus had been recovered by Sunday. TSMC expects full recovery on Monday.
The company didn't detail the impact on Apple or other customers. Apple Inc. did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
The semiconductor company blames the outbreak on a mistake during installation of software for a new tool, which was then connected to its computer network. It says confidential information was not compromised.
The company says the incident will cut third-quarter revenue by about 3 per cent. But it's confident it will get that back in the fourth quarter.
